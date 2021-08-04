Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

