Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

AMAT stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

