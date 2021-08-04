Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

VGT opened at $413.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $415.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

