Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,038,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

