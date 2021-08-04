Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Chevron by 64,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 393,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 392,991 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

