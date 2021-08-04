Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGS stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

