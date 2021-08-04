Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.86 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.20. The company had a trading volume of 979,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,208,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $544.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

