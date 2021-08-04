Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. 37,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,456 shares of company stock worth $2,497,024. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

