Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,875 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

