Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $364,525.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00.

Shares of AKRO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 156,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,079. The company has a market cap of $708.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

