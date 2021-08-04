Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.81. 101,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.