Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.36

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 17523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of -0.22.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.