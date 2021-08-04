Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,165.10. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 in the last quarter.

TSE AEM opened at C$80.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$19.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

