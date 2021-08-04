Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

AEG opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.