Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

