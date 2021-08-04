Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $13,003,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

