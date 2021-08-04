Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.