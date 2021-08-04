Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

NYSE PHM opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

