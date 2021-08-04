Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.