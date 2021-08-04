Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,916 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 243,860 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,547. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

