Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

