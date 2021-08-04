Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

