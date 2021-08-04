Advisor Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.