Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.7% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

