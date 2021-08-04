Advisor Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

