Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 201,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $9.36 on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,219,500. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

