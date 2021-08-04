Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $622.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $572.92. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

