Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ADUS traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 314,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

