Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 61,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 17.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 855,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,984,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

