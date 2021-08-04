Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

