Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

