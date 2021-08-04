Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACHC. raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC opened at $63.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

