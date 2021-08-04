Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $290.90

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290.90 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 289.95 ($3.79), with a volume of 299507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.70 ($3.75).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

