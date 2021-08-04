Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

