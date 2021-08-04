9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFU. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 9F during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 12,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. 9F has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

