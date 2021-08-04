900 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18.

