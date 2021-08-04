7,739 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $18,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at $3,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

