6,470 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HIIIU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.