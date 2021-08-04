6 Meridian Sells 2,159 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $237,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.