$57.54 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report $57.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $58.42 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $8,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCMD stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 181,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $874.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

