559 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,019,000 after purchasing an additional 244,073 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.95.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

