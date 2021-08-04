$49.47 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report $49.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.80 million. Open Lending posted sales of $22.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $214.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,228. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $58,118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after buying an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.