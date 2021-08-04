$461.66 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report sales of $461.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.97 million to $465.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $297.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

SGH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,044,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

