$454.65 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post sales of $454.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.91 million and the lowest is $450.13 million. Redfin posted sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 759,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,481.00 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

