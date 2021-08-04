44,461 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

