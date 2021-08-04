4,245 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. 87,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

