$395.80 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $395.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.02. 7,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,536. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.44. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $142.23 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

