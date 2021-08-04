38,300 Shares in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAQU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:GSAQU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.