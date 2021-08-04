37,000 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Acquired by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Atotech makes up approximately 0.6% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,721,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atotech alerts:

ATC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King began coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.