3,036 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

